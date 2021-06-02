Samsung Patents a Dual Folding Phone With S Pen Support

Soon after showcasing new foldable designs at its tech exhibition last month, a new Samsung patent has been uncovered that shows a dual folding phone with S Pen support. Folks over at LetsGoDigital spotted this patent and have created renders for the device that give us a good look at it.

The patent was filed with both the WIPO and USTPO and is titled “Method and device for providing a user interface in an electronic device having foldable display”. It shows a device called the ‘Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab’.

This foldable device has two hinges and three foldable screen sections. Once it is fully folded, it leaves enough gap in the middle to safely house the S Pen and the main triple camera setup just above it.

It can be used in three different configurations: fully open, one side folded, or fully folded. The UI is able to shift its orientation based on how the device is being used.

It has a punch-hole front camera, razor-thin bezels, and a USB C port at the bottom next to a speaker grille. The hinge appears to be similar to the DragonHinge seen on TCL’s tri-folding phone concept from last year.

Samsung has patented a variety of foldable phones in the past, so we know that this device is only one of many possible concepts for the future. Though we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as not all patents make it to the market.

For now, we are expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 2 arrive soon since these phones have reportedly entered mass production already.