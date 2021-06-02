Shoaib Malik Finally Opens Up on Harsh Treatment by Selectors

Veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, is eager to make his return to the national side and is hopeful of making Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad, scheduled to be held in October this year. Malik last represented Pakistan on their tour of England in 2020.

Malik has not been a part of Pakistan’s T20I squad ever since the new chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, was appointed. Malik said that he is still unaware of the reason for being dropped from the team but still remains adamant on making a comeback to the side.

Malik revealed that he has had discussions with the chief selector on two occasions. In the first meeting, the two discussed Malik’s playing position as Wasim wanted him to bat in the top four, to which Malik agreed.

In the second meeting Malik asked him about plans to solve the number five issue in the batting unit. The veteran batsman told in an interview that he was the frontrunner for this position as well, however, Mohammad Wasim wanted to try out youngsters.

“I don’t understand why I was dropped from the team. I don’t want to drag this issue. It doesn’t matter how much your age is. You should meet the team’s criteria in terms of performance, fitness. Most importantly, as a senior player if you keep the environment of dressing room healthy and respect your management and young players, then nothing else matters,” Malik said.

The 39-year old believes that he can be a useful addition to the fragile T20 batting middle-order of Pakistan and is making every possible effort to be named in the World T20 squad.