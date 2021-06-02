Wateen Telecom Partners with Huawei to Upgrade Its Nationwide Data Transmission Network to 10 TB capacity

Wateen Telecom, a leading ICT company with a fiber infrastructure across 250 cities in Pakistan, has signed an agreement with Huawei Pakistan to modernize its countrywide data transmission network. Wateen will be deploying a state-of-the-art Optical Transmission Network from Huawei to revolutionize the digital landscape of the country.

The agreement was signed in Lahore at the Wateen Telecom head office by Adil Rashid, CEO Wateen Telecom, and Mark Meng, CEO Huawei Pakistan.

Wateen Telecom will have enhanced capacities and higher speeds on its nationwide optical fiber network after the completion of the project. As demand for superior network performance continues to grow, both domestically and internationally, Wateen’s network is designed to facilitate growth to meet the exponential increase in internet capacity demand.

The new network capacity holds the potential to perform at 100G to 400G rates to future bandwidth requirements.

Wateen Telecom is fully geared for 4G growth and 5G era with its futuristic network architecture, resilient fiber footprint, high-capacity transmission infrastructure, and nationwide field services organization.

This network modernization will give the required impetus to offer new opportunities to benefit small, medium & large enterprises, financial institutions, cellular mobile operators, the education sector, internet resellers across Pakistan, and international customers.

Adil Rashid, CEO Wateen Telecom, said on the occasion, “As an organization that is always innovating to stay ahead of tomorrow’s needs, we are proud to have Huawei’s technologies onboard to serve our customers best. This successful innovation is only one of the many that will follow as Pakistan advances on its path to digitalization.”

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Mark Meng, CEO Huawei Pakistan, said, “The 100G technology was designed to give our partner businesses more power at their fingertips, and Wateen Telecom is pioneering the way businesses operate in Pakistan. It gives us great satisfaction to deliver a future-proof network with simplified management, high reliability, and service intelligence for businesses across industries.”

Huawei’s grid-less ROADM design provides investment protection to Wateen by enabling instant upgrades to 200G and 400G lambda to meet surging traffic demands.

Wateen’s new transport network will also provide faster and more reliable services to its customers while reducing capital and operating costs. In addition, enhanced features like online OTDR and in-built OSA enable Wateen to minimize network outages time by seamless rerouting through proactive networking monitoring.