Honor X20 Design Leaked Weeks Before Launch

Honor is slated to introduce its Honor 50 series on 16th June in Shanghai, China. Along with the series, the company is also expected to take covers off its X20 series.

Earlier today, the infamous tipster Digital Chat Station posted a live image of the Honor X20 revealing that the smartphone will sport three cameras on its back like its predecessor. However, the camera island has a different shape now and the main shooter will be a 64 MP imaging sensor.

Although details about the other two cameras have not been disclosed, it is speculated that one of them is an ultrawide sensor and the other is a depth sensor.

Honor has not confirmed the existence of the X20 series. However, several details about the upcoming smartphones have leaked on the internet.

The vanilla model of the series will come with a 6.7-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2500 (FHD+) pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120 Hz refresh rate. The chipset details are under wraps. However, we do know that in terms of battery, the phone will pack a 4200 mAh cell backed by 66W charging. The phone will charge up to 100% in less than an hour.

More details about the Honor X20 should surface soon.

