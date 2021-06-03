Pilot Prevents Disaster as Foreign Aircraft Narrowly Escapes Accident in KP

A foreign passenger aircraft has narrowly escaped an accident near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) hill station, Cherat.

According to the details, the Boeing 789 airliner carrying passengers from Bahrain to Islamabad had been flying close to Cherat when the weather suddenly deteriorated, and the aircraft narrowly escaped an accident.

The ground proximity warning system (GPWS) of the aircraft was activated as the plane flew at an altitude of about 5,000 feet, alerting the pilot of the impending danger of crashing into the hilly area ahead.

While managing to stay calm, the pilot instantly changed the direction of the aircraft and pushed it to an altitude of 7,000 feet.

The air traffic controller of the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) has forwarded a report of the incident to its headquarters.

In other news, a Flying Club’s training aircraft at Islamabad International Airport was overturned by strong winds and heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday.