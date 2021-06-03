Valorant is Coming to Mobile Phones Soon

Valorant, the popular shooter game from Riot Games is coming to smartphones soon. The developer announced that they are working on a mobile version of the game, but have not provided any details on what it will be like or when it will release.

For those unaware, Valorant is a free-to-play tactical shooter that is currently exclusive to PC. It is described as a combination of CS:GO and Overwatch since it brings elements from both games. The shooting and gunplay are strikingly similar to CS:GO, but it also adds a variety of playable characters with their own unique abilities, just like Overwatch.

This is why Valorant attracts players from both gaming communities. It was launched around a year ago and quickly became a popular PC title.

However, the game is not available on consoles yet so it is unclear why Riot Games is jumping directly to the mobile platform. But to be fair, it is hard to ignore the profits Call of Duty, Fortnite, and PUBG has made by launching their popular titles on mobile phones.

If the launch is successful, the move would definitely attract a vast amount of additional players without access to gaming PCs.