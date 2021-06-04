New App Launched for Pakistani Expats in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistani embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has reportedly introduced a new app called ‘Pakistan In Saudi Arabia’ for the Pakistani expatriates in the kingdom.

Various applications and queries, including those about the registration of accommodations as well as sponsorships, can now be submitted on the app, according to the embassy. It added that applicants may be summoned to the embassy counter if needed.

The app is essentially an effort by the embassy to assist Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia by providing support through numerous services and commissions. It is designed to provide the expatriates, including traveling professionals and those on international business duties, access to a wide array of useful information in one place around the clock.