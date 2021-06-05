In compliance with the directives of the Honorable Prime Minister and under the guidance of the Finance Minister, the Government has completed the first payment transaction of 40% to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs. 89.2 billion equally divided in cash 5 years’ Sukuk and 10 years’ PIBs. Finance Division has completed this transaction in coordination with relevant organizations/departments including the State Bank of Pakistan and the Power Division.
Govt Pays off 40% of Pending Payment to 20 IPPs
Posted 2 seconds ago by ProPK Staff
