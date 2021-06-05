Govt Pays off 40% of Pending Payment to 20 IPPs

Posted 2 seconds ago by ProPK Staff

In compliance with the directives of the Honorable Prime Minister and under the guidance of the Finance Minister, the Government has completed the first payment transaction of 40% to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs. 89.2 billion equally divided in cash 5 years’ Sukuk and 10 years’ PIBs. Finance Division has completed this transaction in coordination with relevant organizations/departments including the State Bank of Pakistan and the Power Division.

ProPK Staff

lens

Fawad Khan Set to Star in Disney’s Ms. Marvel Series!
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>