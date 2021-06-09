Business Community Has Army’s Full Support: COAS

Members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, today, a press release issued by ISPR informed.

During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan, along with the evolving regional economic environment in the country, was discussed.

COAS appreciated the role of the business community in the economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support.

The delegation acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role and sacrifices in the provision of a secure, enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan, the press release said.