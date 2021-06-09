Canadian PM Calls Killing of Muslim Family a Terrorist Attack

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has condemned the killing of four members of a Muslim family who were run over by a man driving a pick-up truck, and has labeled it a “terrorist attack”, which he claimed had been carried out with “Islamophobic” intentions.

Trudeau offered his condolences to the victims’ family, and called Sunday’s attack in the city of London in Ontario province an “act of evil”.

“This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” he stated.

Thousands of people gathered at London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street West to show solidarity in a vigil for the victims of the terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Trudeau, Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, the Mayor of London, Ed Holder, and several other government dignitaries and politicians attended the two-hour vigil that was broadcast on Facebook.

“You are not alone. All Canadians mourn with you and stand with you, tonight and always,” Trudeau stressed.

“Islamophobia is real. Racism is real. You should not have to face hate in your communities, in your country. We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way,” he added.