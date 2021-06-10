Here’s How Much Pakistani Cricketers Actually Earn

Despite a significant increase in central contract paygrade, Pakistani cricketers are still some way behind the likes of India, Australia, and England. As a matter of fact, Pakistani cricketers are some of the worst paid athletes in world cricket.

Former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra, revealed the salaries and match fees of Pakistan players on his YouTube channel and he was shocked at the low paygrade of superstars such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistani centrally contracted players earn less than players of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa as well, while they earn just a few more than players from Bangladesh.

Let’s have a look at the salaries of Pakistani players:

Central Contracts

Grade A 98,00,000/ annum Grade B 60,00,000/ annum Grade C 40,00,000/ annum

Match Fee

Tests 770,000/ match ODIs 470,000/ match T20Is 340,000/ match

All figures in PKR

In comparison, Indian players earn far more than Pakistani players. Grade A+ centrally contracted player is paid Rs. 15 crore per annum, Grade A player earns Rs. 10 crore per annum, Grade B player earns Rs. 6.5 crore and Grade C player earns Rs. 2 crore per annum.

Similarly, their match fees are much higher as compared to Pakistani players. They earn Rs. 30 lakh per Test match, Rs. 12 lakh per ODI, and Rs. 6 lakh per T20I.

The video below provides the pay structure of other cricket boards: