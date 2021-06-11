Babar Reveals How He Perfected His Trademark Yorker Late Cut

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is widely recognized as one of the best batsmen in the world, having scored heavily in every country and against every opposition. One of Babar’s biggest strengths is his never-ending desire to improve his game and become better in each and every aspect of his game.

Babar is renowned for his exceptional reading of the situation and for possessing almost every shot in his repertoire. Recently, Babar scored his first T20 century against South Africa and during his innings he introduced a new shot as he played a late cut of a yorker. The outrageous shot garnered praise from the commentators and the cricketing fraternity.

Shortly after a video surfaced on social media, showing Babar playing the same shot in Azhar Ali’s garage. The uploader edited the two shots in a sequence, much to the amazement of the fans.

The 26-year old explained how he perfected the art of playing the late cut in an interview with renowned cricket statistician, Mazhar Arshad. The interview was uploaded to CricWick Facebook page.

Babar said that adding new shots to his game is a necessity because of the variations of bowlers during the death overs of the innings. He said that he has been practicing this particular shot over the last few years and always tries to do new things at the nets. Babar added that the late cut is an effective shot against many types of deliveries, including yorker and length ball.

Watch the video of the interview here: