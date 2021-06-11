Govt Introduces New Taxes on Calls, SMS and Rs. 5 Per GB on Internet

The government has proposed the industrial status for telecom sector in the Finance Bill 2021-22. While some withholding taxes are being reduced, it has been proposed to implement federal excise duty on mobile phone calls exceeding three minutes at Rs. 1 per call, SMS message at Rs. 0.1 per SMS, and internet data usage at Rs. 5 per GB.

It is also seeking to reduce withholding tax rates from 12.5 percent to 10 percent for tax year 2022, and further down to 8 percent for future. This will be applicable on telephone users on account of mobile telephone and prepaid internet or telephone cards.

However, in order to reap reasonable revenue from this sector, federal excise on mobile phone calls exceeding three minutes at Rs. 1 per call, SMS message at Rs. 0.1 per SMS, and internet data usage at Rs. 5 per GB is being proposed. This will result in mild taxation of a broad spectrum of the population.

According to the salient features of the budget FY 2021-22, Customs Act, 1969 relief measures proposed the inclusion of telecommunication services in definition of the industrial undertaking.

Furthermore, the rate of federal excise duty (FED) on telecommunication is proposed to be reduced from 17 percent to 16 percent.

The reduced rate of withholding tax of 3 percent on oilfield services, warehousing services, logistic services, collateral management services and telecommunication services is also proposed.

Tax exemptions and concessions for Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) and implementation of electric vehicles and mobile phone policy implemented vide Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 dated 11.02.2021 have also been made part of the bill.