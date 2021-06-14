Shadab Khan Reveals the Funniest Player in Pakistan Team

Pakistan’s all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has named opener, Imam-ul-Haq as the funniest person in the Pakistan national team dressing room.

Shadab revealed the name in a question and answer session on Twitter during the quarantine period for the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab also revealed his favorite player during the question and answer session, naming the Australian middle-order maestro, Steve Smith, as someone he loves to watch.

Both Shadab and Imam made their debuts for the national team in 2017 and have been a crucial part of the ODI set-up for the team. Shadab has established himself as one of the main players in the limited-overs side, while Imam is Pakistan’s go-to opener for the 50-over format.

Both the players are currently taking part in PSL 6, with Shadab leading Islamabad United and Imam being a part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad. Shadab has made strides as a captain of the franchise. He was named as the captain of the official team of the season last year, while Islamabad United is currently leading the PSL points table with seven matches played.

The duo will be traveling with the national team for their upcoming tour of England, with Imam named in the ODI squad, while Shadab will be Babar Azam’s deputy in the ODI format.