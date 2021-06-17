Islamabad United Break Biggest PSL Record

Islamabad United registered the highest total in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history in their encounter against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad’s stand-in captain, Usman Khawaja, scored a magnificent century to help Islamabad to a total of 247/2 in their 20 overs.

The previous highest total of PSL was also scored by Islamabad United. They scored 238/3 against Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium Karachi in PSL 2019.

Islamabad also broke the record for the highest T20 total at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The previous highest total was scored by Ireland, 225/7, in their T20I encounter against Afghanistan in 2013.

Islamabad’s batsmen took the charge from the first ball of the match. Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja set the tone with an opening partnership of 98. Power-hitter, Asif Ali, was promoted up the order to fully capitalise on a good start as he scored 43 off 14 balls, including 5 huge sixes.

The innings motored on as debutant West Indian batsman, Brandon King, entered the field. He scored 46 off 22 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes. The star of the innings was Usman Khawaja who scored 105 0ff 56 balls, including 13 boundaries and 3 maximums.

Peshawar will have to pull off the highest ever T20 chase in history if they want to register a win on the board. Australia currenlty hold the record for the highest successful chase in the T20s as they chased a total of 244 against New Zealand in 2018.