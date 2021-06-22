Babar Azam Breaks His Own PSL Record for Most Runs in a Single Edition

Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam, has added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the top scorer of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With this feat, he has also become the first batsman to have scored 500 runs in a single season of the PSL.

Babar, who is an integral part of the Karachi Kings, scored 53 off 45 to perch on top of the ladder with 554 runs in 11 outings this season at an average of 69.25.

Mohammad Rizwan, his batting partner in the Pakistan team, is second on the list with 470 runs on the board and one more match to go. If he plays an innings of at least 30 odd runs, Rizwan will become only the second batsman in the history of the tournament to reach the 500-run milestone in a single edition.

Besides this, Azam is also the highest run-getter in the tournament’s history, with 2,017 runs in 55 innings. He is followed by Peshawar Zalmi’s seasoned batsman, Kamran Akmal, who has 1763 runs in 65 innings to his name.

In terms of records, the Pakistan skipper also holds the record of most PSL fifties in a year, with 7 fifties in 11 games.

The previous record for most runs in a PSL season was also held by Babar, who had scored 473 runs, in 11 outings in the previous edition.