AstraZeneca Vaccine is Very Effective Against Indian COVID-19 Variant

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine offered significant protection against Delta and Kappa variants of Coronavirus, which first emerged from India.

According to a statement issued by the British company, Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies extracted from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients and from those vaccinated to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants.

Last week, Public Health England (PHE), England’s apex executive agency of the UK’s Health Department, also revealed that Coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer offer more than 90% protection against hospitalization due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the Delta variant will be globally dominant in the coming months due to its increased transmissibility.

While addressing a press conference, WHO’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, said the double mutant Delta variant is 20% more transmissible than the original strain of the Coronavirus.

She added that the Delta variant is now responsible for 90% of cases in the UK, becoming more prevalent than the Alpha variant that first emerged in South England in December last year.