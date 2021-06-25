Pakistan to Soon Manufacture Its Own Coronavirus Vaccine

Pakistan will soon start the manufacturing of its indigenously developed Coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Tahir Yaqub, a professor at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has claimed.

According to Dr. Tahir, UVAS had developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year in April. The candidate shot was recently administered to a rabbit as part of early-stage clinical trials.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Cricket Team Leaves for England Tour

UVAS is awaiting the results of the first experiment. If successful, the candidate jab will be given to a monkey in the next step of the early-stage testing.

Dr. Tahir added that an indigenously developed Coronavirus vaccine will reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported COVID-19 vaccines and ensure sufficient availability of the Coronavirus vaccine.

ALSO READ

Karachi Kings Owner Launches A New Cricket Format

Besides, UVAS officials have also delivered a presentation regarding the working of their candidate COVID-19 vaccine to Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar.

CM Punjab was impressed by the UVAS officials and agreed to allocate Rs. 100 million to UVAS for the preparation of the country’s first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.