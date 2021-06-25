Pakistan Cricket Team Leaves for England Tour

Pakistan men’s national cricket team has departed for Birmingham on Friday, 25 June, via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight for their tour of limited-overs tour of England. After arriving in  Birmingham, the team will be transported to Derby, where the side will spend three days in room isolation before resuming their training sessions from Monday, 28 June.

During their stay in a Derby isolation facility, the side will also play two 50-over intra-squad practice matches and will head to Cardiff on 6 July where the first ODI will be played on 8 July.

Schedule

The following is the side’s schedule in Derby:

25-27 June Room Isolation
Monday, 28 June Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT
Tuesday, 29 June Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT
Wednesday, 30 June Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT
Thursday, 1 July Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play an intra-squad 50-over practice match, which will start at 3pm PKT
Friday, 2 July Rest day.
Saturday, 3 July Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play an intra-squad 50-over practice match, which will start at 3pm PKT
Sunday, 4 July Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT
Monday, 5 July Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT
Tuesday, 6 July Travel to Cardiff

Tour Itinerary

8 July 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
10 July 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London
13 July 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham
16 July 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
18 July 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds
20 July 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

Pakistan Squads

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood and Usman Qadir.

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood and Usman Qadir.

