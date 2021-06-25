Pakistan Cricket Team Leaves for England Tour

Pakistan men’s national cricket team has departed for Birmingham on Friday, 25 June, via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight for their tour of limited-overs tour of England. After arriving in Birmingham, the team will be transported to Derby, where the side will spend three days in room isolation before resuming their training sessions from Monday, 28 June.

ALSO READ

Here’s How PSL’s Official Team of the Tournament Stacks Up

During their stay in a Derby isolation facility, the side will also play two 50-over intra-squad practice matches and will head to Cardiff on 6 July where the first ODI will be played on 8 July.

Schedule

The following is the side’s schedule in Derby:

25-27 June Room Isolation Monday, 28 June Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT Tuesday, 29 June Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT Wednesday, 30 June Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT Thursday, 1 July Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play an intra-squad 50-over practice match, which will start at 3pm PKT Friday, 2 July Rest day. Saturday, 3 July Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play an intra-squad 50-over practice match, which will start at 3pm PKT Sunday, 4 July Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT Monday, 5 July Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session from 2pm PKT Tuesday, 6 July Travel to Cardiff

ALSO READ

Here are All the Stats and Top Performers of PSL 2021

Tour Itinerary

8 July 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 10 July 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London 13 July 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham 16 July 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 July 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds 20 July 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

Pakistan Squads

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood and Usman Qadir.

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood and Usman Qadir.