Google Will Now Tell You if Search Results are Unreliable

Google recently started fact-checking its search results to provide more reliable information to its users. However, once some news becomes viral, it is hard to verify which information is correct and which isn’t with so many outlets covering the same story.

This makes it hard for Google to access which source is trustworthy or reliable. This is why the search engine giant will now start warning you if its search results can’t guarantee reliable information. It will also explain that the topic you are searching for is new and it takes time for Google’s algorithms to pick out reliable information.

However, note that the current info bracket is hidden under the “about this result” option, which is hard to find. But once this new update rolls out, Google will bring this option out in the open to make it more visible to the user.

This should help reduce misinformation on the internet by a major amount given the number of people that use Google daily.

Social network giants including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram already introduced their fact-checking algorithms last year to battle COVID-19 related misinformation. These features eventually grew to address all kinds of misinformation on the platforms.