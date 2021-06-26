Pakistan Navy to Attend Naval Sea Breeze Exercise

The Pakistan Navy will attend the naval exercise ‘Sea Breeze 2021 (SB21)’ which will be conducted from 28 June to 10 July in the Black Sea region.

The naval exercise is being co-hosted by the US Sixth Fleet and Ukrainian Navy, and the Pakistani Navy will attend it as observers.

“Pakistan is among the participating countries and Pakistan Defence Attaché Ukraine will participate as an observer,” an official of Pakistan Navy’s media directorate said.

The official clarified that no Pakistani ship will be part of the activities.

Thirty-two countries, including Israel, Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom will participate in the drills.

Previously, the Pakistan Air Force and Israel had participated together in the United States Air Force’s advanced aerial combat training ‘Red Flag’ exercises.