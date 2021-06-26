Vaccination Certificate Now Mandatory for Travel on BRT Peshawar

COVID-19 vaccination certification is now mandatory for all BRT commuters traveling via the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

According to the spokesman for the Peshawar BRT, commuters will need to show their coronavirus vaccination certificates from 1 August 2021 to travel on the BRT.

He added that all the BRT buses and stations are disinfected on a daily basis as a safety precaution to protect passengers against coronavirus.

He also urged the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and partake in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Peshawar administration had imposed restrictions on citizens who refused to get inoculated against the coronavirus, and made the provision of essential services subject to the vaccination certificate.

The provision of these essential services includes registry, property ownership documents, attestation of mutation, issuance of domiciles, applications or complaints, issuance of licenses, issuance of NOCs, benevolent funds, and arms licenses.