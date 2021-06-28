SHC Bans TikTok in Pakistan Again

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered a country-wide ban on the video-sharing app TikTok.

The development came nearly three months after the country had lifted the ban on the app imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The development came during the hearing of a petition that sought a ban on the Chinese app. The court directed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) via a notice to get the orders implemented.

“Let [a] notice be issued to the defendants as well a DAG [Deputy Attorney General] Pakistan for 08.07.2021 and till then the defendant No. 2 is hereby directed to suspend the operations of and/or access to the TikTok application in Pakistan.”

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer gave reference to the Peshawar High Court’s decision in October 2020 regarding the ban on TikTok. He noted that the high court had ordered a ban on the platform as videos propagated on it were “immoral and against the teachings of Islam.”

The lawyer also mentioned that his client had approached the PTA before moving the court, however, the PTA did not take any action on his complaints.