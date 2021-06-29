LESCO Admits Overbilling Its Consumers

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has disclosed overbilling worth millions of rupees, revealing that its customers had been overcharged more than 74 million rupees.

According to the details, the LESCO had set up a record of overbilling in order to cover up the stolen units. The overbilling had been identified in its laboratory reports, and the laboratories of LESCO’s M&T Circles had downloaded the data of the electricity meters.

Despite discovering evidence of the overbilling of millions of rupees in the downloaded laboratory reports, the consumers’ bills could not be corrected.

The matter has reached the Ministry of Energy but the officials have maintained silence on the matter.

In other news, the Ministry of Energy has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to power producers to enable them to import furnace oil due to the shortage of gas.