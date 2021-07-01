Pakistan Railways Outsources Commercial Management of More Trains

Pakistan Railways has decided to outsource the commercial management of 2 passenger trains to the private sector in an attempt to improve the overall experience of passengers.

According to details, Pakistan Railways will privatize the management of Mehran Express and Sir Syed Express from 5 July and 9 July respectively.

ALSO READ

Imran Khan Orders to Build an International Stadium in Islamabad

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways has said that the private sector will be responsible for managing the sales of tickets and staff of these trains while Pakistan Railways will provide locomotives, bogies, technical assistance, and fuel under the outsourcing plan.

On the other hand, the private sector has started the booking process of Mehran Express and Sir Syed Express after increasing the ticket prices by 50%.

ALSO READ

Balochistan Govt to Provide Monthly Stipends to Special Persons

Last year in October, Pakistan Railways had outsourced the commercial management of 8 passenger trains to the private sector.

It included Karachi-Havelian Hazara Express, Karachi-Rawalpindi Pakistan Express, Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express, Lahore-Mari Indus Mianwali Express, Lahore-Sialkot Narowal Passenger, Karachi-Jacobabad Sukkur Express, Lahore-Multan Moenjo Daro Express, and Lahore-Multan Badar Express.