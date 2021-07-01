Sindh Govt to Take Over Thousands of Non-Formal Schools

The government of Sindh has decided to take over almost 4,200 non-formal schools that were previously under the management of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and the Basic Education Community School (BECS).

The decision was announced by Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, during the 42nd meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) on 30 June.

The other attendees of the meeting included Chief Secretary, Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, School Education Secretary, Ahmed Bux Narejo, IPC Secretary, Asif Ikran, Special Secretary Finance, Bilal Memon, and Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab.

During the meeting, the provincial Minister for Labour, Education, and Literacy, and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani, provided a succinct breakdown of the government’s takeover of the non-formal schools, saying,

The 1,463 BECS centres/schools had 1,463 teachers with 61,118 student enrolment whereas 2,729 NCHD centres/schools had 2,962 teaching staff and with 175,637 student enrolment.

While discussing the wages of the teaching faculty, the CM remarked that all the volunteer teachers would be paid the same salary, with the minimum wage set at Rs. 25,000. In this regard, the Finance Department stated that these salaries would cost the provincial government an extra Rs. 1.327 billion, which the CM approved.

The attendees later directed the Education Department to assess each school’s condition in terms of inventory such as furniture, washrooms and other sanitary equipment, and electricity to ensure operations at the earliest.