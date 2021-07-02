Realme to Team Up With Kodak For Its Next Flagship Phone

According to some insider leaks from China’s Twitter-like Weibo, Realme is preparing to partner with camera manufacturer Kodak for its upcoming Realme GT 5G Master Edition smartphone.

It will be the first smartphone in Realme’s history to sport a Kodak camera assembly, and the first device that the camera manufacturing company is working on since 2015.

Currently, Realme has yet to determine a release date for its GT 5G Master Edition device. The specs are still unknown, but the rumor mill suggests that they’ll be similar to the regular Realme GT 5G.

For the sake of adding more fuel to the gossip, the Realme GT Master Edition will reportedly offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Kodak-inspired main camera module is expected to sport a 108MP+13MP+2MP setup with tons of features in the mix.

All things considered, the spec sheet is nothing more than some extra rumor for the readers.

