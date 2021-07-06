FDE Takes Steps to Improve Islamabad’s Schools

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has taken a number of steps to improve the performance of the educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

These steps include an audit of the educational institutions from 2017-2021, the distribution of cheques worth Rs. 120 million among the families of bereaved employees, the introduction of a blended e-learning program, and the implementation of the Learn Smart Classroom project in 80 schools.

According to the Director-General of the FDE, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, the audit will be conducted for the fees charged during the last four years and will include hostel fees and graduation funds. He announced that the details of the salaries of the employees, the evening shifts, and the expenditure on vehicles will be investigated and that the embezzlement in the expenses used in model colleges will be probed.

He added that the educational institutions have been asked to provide details about vouchers, cashbooks, vehicle logbooks, and stock registers.

The FDE aims to resolve the issues of the teaching and non-teaching staff of Islamabad’s public educational institutions.