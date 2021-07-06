Pakistan Post Establishes Amazon Facilitation Center

Pakistan Post has set up an Amazon Facilitation Center to help the garments manufacturers and exporters to sell their products all around the world.

Pakistan Post Postmaster General Punjab, Khawaja Imran Raza, conducted a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in which he informed the members of the meeting that with the help of Amazon, Pakistani manufacturers will be able to sell their products around the world and all the online buyers in various countries will have access to Pakistani products.

ALSO READ

NA Committee Lashes Out at Islamic University Islamabad Over Rape Case

According to the Postmaster, Pakistan Post will avail the opportunity provided by Amazon, and “transport sellers’ consignments from their doorstep to various warehouses of Amazon in the world”.

He further stated that e-commerce is the best opportunity amidst the pandemic.

ALSO READ

Students Demand Cancellation of Exams with Record Number of Tweets

PRGMEA North Zone Chairman, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, said, “Pakistan Post office has been formally authorized as the delivery partner of the global e-commerce giant. This is being seen as a massive achievement for Pakistan’s e-commerce sector as Pakistani products will now be available to millions of consumers globally”.