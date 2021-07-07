Sindh Bans Phones & Internet Devices in Exam Centers

The Sindh government has barred the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) staff, examiners, invigilators, teachers, and students from bringing mobile phones to the examination centers to prevent the question paper leak.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s adviser on universities and boards, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

“No one will be allowed to use a mobile phone at an exam center. There will be a complete ban on bringing and using mobile phones and internet devices. Board staff, invigilators, external and internal examiners, and students will not be allowed to use mobile phones.”

Khuhro instructed that every center administration should search board staff and students before the start of the paper.

“If a mobile phone is found inside the center, it will be confiscated,” he added.

He said that the leak is being investigated, and those responsible will be taken to the task. The administration and the police should strictly enforce Section 144 within the limits of the exam centers, he instructed.

He said that the copy culture must be discouraged and that use of unfair means in exams must be eradicated under any circumstances.