OnePlus Nord 2 to Feature A Custom Dimensity 1200 Chip

The OnePlus Nord 2 is launching later this month and more leaks are mounting as the date draws near. The Chinese brand has now announced that the phone will have a custom “Dimensity 1200-AI” chipset with a few enhancements on board.

OnePlus is a part of MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture program, which is why it was able to design a custom version of the Dimensity 1200 chip. The enhanced AI on the chip will be used to improve photography, display, and low latency gaming.

The new AI Photo Enhancement mode will be used to recognize up to 22 scenarios and use the best settings for images. This will also be applied to low-light shots and HDR video recording. It also brings support for DOL-HDR (“Digital OverLap”) that can capture multiple exposures simultaneously to reduce ghosting.

Smart Ambient Display will use AI to improve automatic brightness on the display. The screen brightness will adjust based on ambient light as well as the content on the screen. The new chipset will also be able to upscale standard definition, standard dynamic range videos to HD and HDR.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to become official in India first. The latest reports point at July 22 as the launch date, but there has been no official confirmation so far.