Govt Likely to Call Pakistan Army to Control Coronavirus Situation

The federal government is mulling over recalling Pakistan Army for assistance in enforcing Coronavirus SOPs as all indications foreshadow the inevitable fourth viral outbreak across the country.

Addressing a press conference, SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, said that COVID-19 infections have increased due to the flagrant violations of the SOPs and guidelines by the citizens.

ALSO READ

US FDA & CDC Announce New Guidelines for Booster Dose

In the past couple of weeks, the national COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped up from 2% to 4% and new variants- particularly the Delta variant that first emerged in India are responsible for most of the infections in the recent weeks.

Dr. Faisal appealed to the nation to follow SOPs such as face mask-wearing and avoiding crowded spaces, adding that the best way to deal with Coronavirus is through vaccination.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Will Start Exporting Mobile Phones and Motorcycles in 2022

He stressed upon the citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as possible from their nearest Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs), noting that the country has a sufficient supply of Coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Faisal clarified that only vaccinated people possessing COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by NADRA will be allowed to travel to tourist destinations during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holidays.