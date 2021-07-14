Govt to Make Madrassah Education Mainstream With Contemporary Subjects

The government has approved a project for the establishment of the Directorate General of Religious Education under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to get all the madrassahs registered for the introduction of the subjects that are currently part of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School (HSSC) curricula.

ALSO READ

Hajj Sermon Translations to be Broadcast in 10 Languages

The contemporary subjects will be introduced in madrassahs over a period of five years in order to bring them into the mainstream education system.

Similar reforms for religious seminaries had also been introduced during the Musharraf regime but they had failed to produce the desired results.

The ‘Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education’ project which is worth Rs. 1,253.4 million had been approved in a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that was presided over by the Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Completes Consensus Urdu Translation of Holy Quran

The purpose of the project is to make religious education in Pakistan mainstream through the introduction of contemporary subjects in the madrassahs after getting them registered with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.