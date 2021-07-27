FBR Notifies the Committee for Integration of Businesses

In order to rapidly increase tax revenues by adding new taxpayers via extensive and innovative use of technology, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification for the constitution of a Committee for Integration of Businesses, which has been formed by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue.

Aneeq Khawar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee. He will report directly to the Minister for Finance and Revenue in his capacity as Chairman of the Apex Committee.

He will work closely and in collaboration with the members and key staff of FBR and major stakeholders in the private sector.