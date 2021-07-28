FBR Exempts Sales Tax on Face Masks Donated by US Company

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted 17 percent sales tax on import of 30 million adult 3xply knit face masks as a donation by M/s c. North Carolina, the USA to Government of Punjab.

ALSO READ

ECC To Finalize 5-Year Trade Policy Framework In Next Meeting

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.O. 1372 (1)/2021 here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

FBR Notifies the Committee for Integration of Businesses

The exemption would be available on one-time basis only for this specific consignment, as per the Federal Government’s decision in Case No. 648/Rule-19/2021, dated July 19, 2021, FBR added.