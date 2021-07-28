Sindh Govt Likely to Impose Complete Lockdown in Karachi

Sindh government is mulling over imposing a complete lockdown in Karachi as the COVID-19 positivity rate in the provincial capital crosses 30% which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

In this regard, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has called the meeting of the provincial COVID-19 task force on Friday and the final decision to impose a lockdown will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders in Karachi.

Sources privy to the development claim that the provincial health ministry and healthcare experts have recommended a 15-day complete lockdown in Karachi in order to contain the outbreak.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, Secretary General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), has warned that the number of Coronavirus cases in Karachi will increase manifold in the next two weeks due to the violations of SOPs during Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Earlier today, it was reported that public and private hospitals in the provincial capital have stopped admitting COVID-19 patients due to the unavailability of beds.

Delta variant of the Coronavirus, which first emerged from India, now accounts for 100% of COVID-19 cases in Karachi as nearly 1,000 critically ill patients are currently being treated in ICUs of hospitals in the city.