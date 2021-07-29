Debt-Recapitalization And Refinancing Scheme For NPPMCL Discussed

The transaction committee meeting for the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Mohammedmian Soomro in Islamabad.

The transaction committee discussed the debt recapitalization/refinancing of NPPMCL from the local commercial banks. The transaction committee agreed upon the scheme for local financing ahead of the equity process in the transaction of NPPMCL.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Chairman NEPRA, MD PPIB, representatives of Power, Finance, Petroleum, and Financial Advisors also attended the meeting.

Federal Minister said that our focus is to strictly follow the guidelines for timely completion of the transaction.

This is the first of its kind transaction which involves re-financing of GoP excess equity and loan besides equity sale.