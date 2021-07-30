Pakistan Has the Lowest Run Rate in Powerplays Since 2016 World T20

Pakistan cricket team has faced a lot of criticism for not adapting to the modern game, and many cricketing experts have claimed that Pakistan cricket is still stuck in the 90s.

Pakistan was known to take the attack to the opposition within the first fifteen overs, known as the powerplay overs in the modern game, with the likes of Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, and Saeed Anwar at the top of the order in the late 90s and early 2000s.

ALSO READ

Rizwan Explains Why He Uses Gray-Nicolls Bat [Video]

Pakistan’s approach to the game has changed drastically as the top order bat more cautiously now. The approach to the shortest format of the game has also been strange as the batsmen try to save wickets in the powerplay and cash in at the death overs. Pakistan’s run rate in the powerplay is the lowest in the world since the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s batsmen bat at a run rate of 7.05 in the powerplay, which is the lowest among the top ten T20-playing nations. The likes of Ireland and Afghanistan are also ahead of Pakistan in terms of run rate in the first six overs.

Let’s have a look at the powerplay run rates of all the teams since 2016 World T20:

Team Run Rate in Powerplays Ireland 8.49 England 8.26 Australia 8.19 New Zealand 7.87 India 7.84 South Africa 7.75 West Indies 7.68 Afghanistan 7.56 Sri Lanka 7.43 Pakistan 7.05

ALSO READ

Salman Butt Opens Up Unjust Comparisons Between Babar & Kohli

However, recently Pakistan’s batting line-up has fared much better. Pakistan has looked like a much better batting unit ever since wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan’s promotion to the top of the order.

Pakistan has already surpassed their highest T20I total twice in the last three years, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam playing a crucial role in both matches. Pakistan recently scored their highest ever T20I score of 232/6 against England at Nottingham, with Rizwan and Babar both scoring half-centuries.