Shell, Uber and Muawin Collaborate For Innovative Fuel Management Solutions

Shell Pakistan Limited collaborated with Uber and Muawin by Cashew Financial Services, to deliver a fuel management solution with unparalleled features to Uber partner drivers.

Through this collaboration, Uber partner drivers will get access to fuel financing from Muawin by Cashew Financial Services, to fulfill their mobility needs at Shell. By means of tech-enabled financing and personalized Shell Fleet Cards, the Uber partner drivers can avail a wide range of convenient offers at Shell fuel stations.

The offer is further enriched with fabulous discounts on lubricants and car washes, besides many opportunities to participate in other exciting promotions.

The Shell Fleet Card provides a one-stop solution to help manage the fleet more efficiently and effectively by tapping into a wide range of expertise and tools. With the Shell Fleet Card as a trusted partner on the road and smarter information at their fingertips, customers can optimize their fleet’s performance like never before.

Speaking at the ceremony of this collaboration between three resourceful entities, the Head of Shell Fleet Solutions in Pakistan – Mr. Talha Shabih stated that:

“It is a pleasure to work cohesively with innovative enterprises like Uber and Muawin by Cashew Financial Services. Combining our diverse technological expertise and excellence, we have pledged to orchestrate revolutionary facilities to empower frontline service providers, adding value to the community at large.”

Shahid Khan, Country Head, Uber Pakistan commented,

“Our partner drivers are an integral part of Uber’s operations and we believe this collaboration with Shell and Muawin by Cashew Financials will enable financial inclusion and convenience for them by introducing cashflow management solutions and supporting the independence and flexibility they experience through Uber’s platform.”

Syed Hashim Ali, Co-Founder at Muawin shared,

“Muawin is proud to play its role in helping empower Uber’s enterprising partner drivers financially through easy access to financing services. Decreasing cash restraints would help enable them to sustainably focus on completing more rides and increase their income. We are very excited to see the positive impact our partnership with Shell and Uber will have on the community and look forward to scaling it across the country.”

Uber’s global ride-hailing platform seamlessly connects commuters with partner drivers and eases mobility for all. The company prioritizes the well-being of the communities it operates in and seeks to empower individuals with enhanced economic opportunities and movement through its technology services.

Helping improve the country’s financial inclusion rate is a core value at Muawin by Cashew Financial Services; connecting the community at large to a formal financial system will help them realize their economic potential. Through this partnership with Uber and Shell, Muawin by Cashew Financial Services looks forward to smartly provide easier and more sustainable access to finance Uber partner drivers while on the go.