The Infamous Pakistani Company is Now Offering Fake Degrees Using a Different Name

The company behind the multi-million dollar fake degrees and diplomas scandal which tainted Pakistan’s image internationally has reportedly resumed operations under a different brand name.

According to details, the building in which the previous company was based now houses a rebranded IT company named “TCurve.” A quick look at the company’s website shows that it has been operational for the last two years and offers degrees and diplomas of California Brooks University and Mount William University.

However, these universities are fake and do not exist beyond the computer and IT domain. To dupe aspiring students into paying for phony international degrees and diplomas, the company has employed over 900 people in both Karachi and Islamabad and has earned $1.8 million and $2.1 million in June and July respectively.

Although the phone numbers mentioned on the websites of these universities are of foreign countries, they are actually operated from Karachi. The domains of these websites are also registered in Karachi.

The websites also are being regularly updated to ensure aspiring students get satisfied about accreditation and other relevant information. Whenever a student calls at these numbers, the call center representatives of the company deceive them with proficiency in spoken English.

A single course from these universities costs more than $7,500. Recipients of degrees from these universities are also followed and blackmailed by employees of the company disguised as officers of LEAs for minting further money.

In the last two years, the company has victimized thousands of students across the Middle East, the US, the UK, India, Southern America, and Africa. These students are also being blackmailed into paying millions of dollars.

Surprisingly, the company has not drawn the attention of LEAs despite being functional for the last two years and earning millions of dollars in the last two months.

Director FIA Sindh, Amir Farooqi, and Additional Director Cyber Crimes FIA Sindh, Wasi Hyder, have confirmed that FIA has not yet taken any action against the company.

However, another senior official, on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that there is an office of a software company on the first floor of the building while the illicit business takes place on 5th, 6th, and 7th floors.

He added that after FIA’s initial action, the company’s main character absconded to Dubai and has foiled all efforts to extradite him to Pakistan. Now, a new face is running the same show with a different name. The new company follows the same procedures and protocols as the previous one.