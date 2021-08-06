Breaking: PAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Attock

In an unfortunate development, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft on Friday crashed near Attock due to a technical malfunction. The aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed near PAF Base Minhas around 12:20 pm.

A PAF press release has confirmed the development, saying that both pilots ejected successfully before the crash. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on the ground. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Note: The featured image is just for illustration purposes.

It is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.