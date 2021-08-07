AI and New Ways of Widening Tax Net Lead FBR to Collect Rs. 413 Billion in July 2021

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired the meeting of the APEX Committee on broadening the tax base and integration of retail businesses held at the Finance Division.

SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the Finance Minister commended FBR over record revenue collection during July 2021, equal to Rs. 413 billion, which is 21 percent above the set target for the month.

ALSO READ

FBR Suspends Sales Tax On Sugar Till November 2021

He further stated that the outstanding revenue collection is a reflection of the government’s prudent policies for sustained economic growth.

This indicates that fiscal consolidation efforts are on track with a key focus to broaden the tax base by using artificial intelligence and innovative ways for bringing more people into the tax net, he added.

In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister directed FBR to continue its diligent efforts for enhancing the tax collection.