Dr. Faisal Urges Citizens Not to Wait for Second Dose’s SMS Reminder

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has asked people not to wait for an SMS confirmation for getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The standard interval between the two doses is three weeks for Sinopharm and up to four weeks for Sinovac and AstraZeneca. However, the confirmation from 1166 often comes after six weeks for Sinopharm and Sinovac, and after 12 weeks for AstraZeneca.

Covid vaccination – 2nd dose info You can get 2nd dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed Sinopharm – 3 wks

Sinovac & Astrazeneca- 4 wks Don't need to wait for reminder SMS from 1166 (comes after 6 wks fr Sinopharm & Sinovac & 12 wks fr AstraZ) — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) August 9, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM, who is also the focal person for Prime Minister on COVID-19, said people should not wait for the SMS and get the second dose of the vaccine as soon as the stipulated time interval has passed.

Thousands of people have thronged vaccination centers across the country after the government announced that SIM cards and social media accounts of unvaccinated people will be blocked.

The threat has worked wonders as the inoculation rate has doubled up during the past two weeks, going from 0.4-0.5 million people to over one million daily.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), over one million doses of the COVID vaccine, 0.9 million first doses, and over 0.19 million-second doses have been administered during the past 24 hours.