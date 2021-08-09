Fake News Alert: Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe for Use

The Federal Health Ministry has busted a fake news item that advised individuals against receiving Sinopharm’s Coronavirus vaccine.

In an official statement, the Federal Health Ministry urged the citizens not to heed fake news items regarding COVID-19 vaccines circulating on social media and only take updates from the government’s official website, which was launched in March last year to provide authentic information and numbers on Coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to the guidelines for Sinopharm’s vaccine available on the website, the vaccine is safe for individuals who are 18 years and above. Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding can also receive the vaccine.

It is also recommended for individuals with comorbidities that have been identified as increasing the risk of severe COVID-19, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes.

On the other hand, the vaccine is not recommended for individuals having fever at the time of vaccination. However, they can reschedule their appointment after recovering from the illness.

It is also not recommended for active COVID-19 patients. However, individuals with mild symptoms can receive the vaccine at the end of the isolation period and those with severe symptoms can receive it once they become stable.

Individuals on short-term immunosuppressive medication should wait for 28 days following the completion of medication before receiving the vaccine.

Chronically immunosuppressed individuals may also receive the vaccine, although its efficacy may be lower. Those who have undergone a transplant may receive it after 3 months while those who have undergone chemotherapy may receive it after 28 days.