Balochistan Govt Sets Up Online Tax Collection System

The Government of Balochistan has deployed a textbook online tax collection system that is targeting an improved revenue stream and a wider tax net to facilitate the local business community.

ALSO READ

FBR’s Wing Uncovers Financial Scam Involving Chairman BankIslami

While speaking about this development with reporters, the provincial Chief Minister, Jam Kamal, stated that as per the finance department’s recommendations, taxation is being digitized to streamline the archaic tax collection process for the population. He explained that the new system will equip Balochistan to overcome the struggles that may be the result of uncertainties due to budget deficits.

ALSO READ

AGP Audit Finds Rs. 60 billion Irregularities in Various NHA Projects

On a similar note, the provincial Minister for Finance, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, remarked that the deployment of the online tax collection system is a historic move in the revolutionizing of Balochistan’s economic landscape.

“The installation of online tax collection system will eventually bring sustainable reforms in revenue generation of the provincial government,” he added.

Minister Buledi also mentioned that from now onwards, tax disbursements will be possible through instruments including internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines (ATMs).