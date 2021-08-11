Islamia University Bahawalpur Postpones All Exams Due to Imran Khan’s Visit

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur postponed all examinations earlier today due to security concerns in connection to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, Islamia University postponed all mid-term and final exams of the spring semester in all departments ahead of the premier’s visit to the city.

A spokesperson for Islamia University’s Bahawalpur campus said that the postponed exams will be held after the last as per the date sheet.

During the day-long visit, PM Imran will inaugurate a number of development projects including the National Cotton Breeding Institute, Intercropping Research Centre, University College of Nursing, and a Cricket Stadium.

PM Imran will also address the Kissan Convention and distribute Kissan Cards among farmers.

He will grace a plantation event at Lal Suhanra National Park as well, which will saw the plantation of 60,000 saplings today. The premier had fixed the overall plantation target for Punjab during the current monsoon season at 60 million saplings.