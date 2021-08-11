Security Company’s Cash Van Driver Disappears With Over Rs. 200 Million

A cash van driver employed by a private security company drove off with over Rs. 200 million in cash while on duty in Karachi earlier this week.

The incident occurred when two cashiers of a private bank on Tariq Road were out to deliver an amount of bank money to its destination on Monday.

ALSO READ

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy are a Challenge for Pakistan’s Digital Journey: Report

The cashiers had gotten out of the van on I. I. Chundrigar Road with some of the money in hand. Following this, the driver had fled with the remaining cash in the van.

The cashiers informed the police that there had been about Rs. 205 million, a repeating rifle, and two pistols in the van. The runaway driver had also answered the cashiers’ phone call once to assure them that he would return soon but then turned his cell phone off.

He had taken the money and the ammunition and left the van in Miskeen Gali near Railway Colony. He had also removed the camera installed inside the van, they said.

ALSO READ

LHC to Hear a Petition Against PMC’s Decision for MDCAT

A case has been registered at the Meethadar police station. The police said that a search operation has been launched and that the driver will be arrested soon.

The bank in question will bear no losses as the cash was locked and insured.