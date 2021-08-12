Xiaomi to Introduce 200W Fast Charging Next Year

Xiaomi is the current leader of fast charging technology in smartphones and it intends to keep that title. The company introduced 120W fast charging in several smartphones over the past year and plans to add 200W fast charging in 2022.

A new report claims that Xiaomi’s 200W fast charging technology is expected to go into mass production by June 2022 and will feature on a smartphone in the same year.

The report adds that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 5 could be the first smartphone to feature the technology and it is expected to launch sometime in 2022. It may not have support for 120W fast wireless charging, but 50W wireless charging instead.

The leak also claims that Xiaomi has two other top-of-the-line smartphones planned for 2022 which will focus on next-generation display and camera technology. The Mi Mix series, on the other hand, is known for its experimental technology and innovative solutions when it comes to displays, phone material, and cameras.

For those unaware, Xiaomi’s 200W HyperCharge technology is capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery up to 50% in only 3 minutes. It can fully charge a battery in just 8 minutes. The brand’s 120W wireless charging technology can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in only 15 minutes.