Large Scale Manufacturing Growth Surges to 16-Year High of 14.85%

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 14.85 percent for the fiscal year (July-June) 2020-21, compared to the same period (July-June) 2019-20, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to provisional Quantum Index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 18.42 percent for June 2021, compared to June 2020, and increased by 4.36 percent, if compared to May 2021.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 148.71 points during July-June 2020-21 against 129.49 points during the same period of the preceding year.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 20.59 percent in June 2021 against the previous month, and 38.93 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in June 2021 against June 2020.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, LSMI output went up by 14.85% during FY21, the highest growth since FY05.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors witnessed growth of 7.03 percent in June 2021 against May 2021 on MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered a growth of 20.27 percent in June 2021 as compared with same month of 2020.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the provincial BOS month-on-month witnessed a negative growth of 3.65 percent in June 2021 against the previous month, and on YoY basis, BOS witnessed growth of 11.18 percent in June 2021 against June 2020.

The production in fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to fiscal year 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, fertilizers, non-metallic mineral products, paper and boards and iron and steel products, while it decreased in wood products, engineering products, electronics, rubber products, and leather products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 15.31 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 11.01 percent, coke and petroleum products 18.05 percent, pharmaceuticals 12.03 percent, chemicals 19.19 percent, automobiles 51.06 percent, non-metallic mineral products 26.66 percent, fertilizers 7.23 percent, paper and board 3.35 percent, and iron and steel products 15.58 percent during July-June 2020-21 compared to the same period 2019-20.

The sectors showing decline during the fiscal year 2020-21 compared to the fiscal year 2019-20 included electronics 4.43 percent, engineering products 15.37, leather products 26.45 percent, wood products 39.35 percent, and rubber products 14.99 percent.

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 18.05 percent as its output went up from 12.138 billion liters during July-June 2019-20 to 14.329 billion liters in July-June 2020-21, while on year-on-year, the petroleum sector witnessed a growth of 38.93 percent as its output increased from 979.831 million litres in June 2020 to 1.361 billion liters in June 2021.

High-speed diesel witnessed 23.92 percent growth as its output remained 5.612 billion litres during July-June 2020-21, compared to 4.529 billion liters during the same period of last year, and 50.30 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 560.918 million liters compared to 373.208 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 14.65 percent growth in output and remained 2.717 million litres during July-June 2020-21, compared to 2.369 billion litres in July-June 2019-20, and 39.20 percent growth in June 2021 and remained 254.68 million litres compared to 182.96 million litres during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed 27.61 percent growth during the fiscal year 2020-21 and remained 3.424 billion litres compared to 2.683 billion litres during the same period of 2019-20 and witnessed 30.37 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 314.253 million litres compared to 241.054 million litres during the same period of last year.

The LPG witnessed 15.08 percent growth during the fiscal year 2020-21 and remained 873.106 million litres compared to 758.723 million litres during the same period of last year and 22.58 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 73.037 million litres compared to 59.582 million litres during the same period of last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed 16.19 percent negative growth during the fiscal year 2020-21 and remained 610.696 million litres compared to 728.634 million litres during the same period of the preceding year and 74.82 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 48.837 million litres compared to 27.936 million litres during the same period of last year.

Kerosene oil witnessed 9.12 percent growth during the fiscal year 2020-21 and remained 117.621 million litres compared to 107.794 million litres during the same period of 2019-20 and 5.86 percent decline in June 2021, and remained 11.714 million litres compared to 12.443 million litres during the same period of last year.

Sugar witnessed 16.66 percent growth during fiscal year 2020-21 and remained 5.694 million tonnes, compared to 4.881 million tonnes during the same period of 2020-19, and registered 143.75 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 10,503 tonnes compared to 4,309 tonnes during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 27.31 percent growth during fiscal year 2020-21 and remained 49.803 billion tonnes, compared to 39.121 billion tonnes during the same period of 2019-20, and registered 32.44 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 4.666 billion tonnes compared to 3.523 billion tonnes during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 54.83 percent growth during July-June 2020-21 and remained 50,486 numbers compared to 32,608 numbers during the same period of 2019-20, and registered 25.10 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 5,054 numbers compared to 4040 during the same period of last year.

Motorcycles witnessed 36.53 percent growth during July-June 2020-21 and remained 2.475 million in numbers, compared to 1.813 million during the same period of 2019-20, and registered 6.06 percent growth in June 2021, and remained 0.201 million compared to 0.190 million during the same period of last year