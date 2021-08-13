CDA to Spend Rs. 10 Million to Beautify Melody Food Park

The Capital Development Authority has approved around 10 million rupees for beautification of surroundings, allotment of shops of melody food street to make it a model for the rest of the cities to replicate it.

This was told by Deputy Commission Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat after strong pursuance of MNA and National Assembly Task Force Member, Zille Huma, at SDGs Secretariat, Parliament House Islamabad.

Zille Huma said we have to promote small businessmen because they are our assets and our main purpose is to reduce poverty.

Zille Huma, the convener of SDG goal ten which is “Reduce Inequality With And Among Countries”, asked Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to make the process transparent and according to law to maintain standards.

Representative of District Administration Islamabad assured the meeting that there will be criteria for selection of shopkeepers which will help the deserving people to get shops.

Convener National Assembly Task Force on SDGs, Riaz Fatyana, suggested that the melody food market should be divided section-wise for healthy competition and shopkeepers should introduce local and traditional cuisine to promote tourism.

This exercise and meeting was coordinated and arranged by SDGs Secretariat, Parliament House. It was attended by Nusrat Wahid (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch (MNA), Syeda Shafaq Hashmi (DG, ICT Administration, Islamabad), Asghar Ali (DMA, MCI), Muhammad Shafique Choudhary (Technical Advisor, SDGs Secretariat), and Mehreen Mubashir (YDA, SDGs Secretariat).